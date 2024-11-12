Yankees Surprisingly Linked To Brewers Star As Juan Soto Replacement
The Milwaukee Brewers have some choices to make and it sounds like other Major League Baseball clubs are going to make things difficult.
Milwaukee probably would love to have star shortstop Willy Adames back in town after he launched 32 home runs and drove in 112 runs in 2024. But, there are plenty of other teams that are going to want him too.
There even has been speculation that Adames could switch positions that will make things even tougher for the Brewers, and ESPN's Jeff Passan mentioned the New York Yankees as a possible fit.
"Willy Adames, shortstop: The 29-year-old is coming off a 32-homer season with the Milwaukee Brewers and has hit the second-most home runs in the past six seasons among shortstops, behind only Lindor. Though he makes all kinds of sense for the San Francisco Giants, Adames' willingness to play third base ties him to the (New York Mets) and (New York Yankees), too. The (Los Angeles Dodgers) will be in the mix as well. Adames should cash in, though any reports of contracts already offered are incorrect."
New York likely wouldn't make a move of this size unless it ended up losing Juan Soto in free agency this winter. The Yankees seem like the most likely landing spot for Soto, but if he were to leave, that could completely change things.
Hopefully, the Brewers can quickly get something done with Adames if they want to keep him so losers of the Soto sweepstakes can't get involved.
More MLB: Blue Jays Urged To Sign Brewers Star In Surprising Blockbuster