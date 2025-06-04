Brewers Fans Should Be Fired Up Right Now
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of the hottest teams in baseball right now.
Milwaukee carried an eight-game winning streak and 33-28 record into its tilt with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. Even if the Brewers' winning streak snaps, this is a team fans should be excited about not only for the 2025 season, but beyond.
The Brewers have been one of the most consistent teams in the National League in recent memory. Aside from the COVID-shortened 2020 season, the Brewers haven't finished with under 86 wins since 2016. That type of consistency is pretty unheard of. That's part of the reason why there shouldn't have been too much concern with some of the struggles early on, especially with the rotation depleted.
Milwaukee has stated to get healthier and unsurprisingly is looking like a team that can catch the Chicago Cubs in the standings.
The offense has struggled at points this season, but also has turned a corner throughout this winning streak. It has helped that Christian Yelich has broken out over the last 10 games or so after a slow start.
Milwaukee is loaded with exciting, young talent and certainly can continue its streak with 86 or more wins this year. There's no reason to believe that this team is going to take a big step back next year or in the near future as well.
With all of the pitching injuries, the Brewers have gotten a look at some guys from the minors. Chad Patrick has a 2.97 ERA in 13 appearances, including 12 starts. Logan Henderson had a historic start to his young career but is back in the minors. The Brewers acquired Quinn Priester from the Boston Red Sox and he's under team control for a while. Tobias Myers is in the minors, but he's going to be an option for years.
Even if the Brewers lose veterans this upcoming offseason, they are loaded with starting depth for years to come.
Milwaukee No. 2 prospect Jeferson Quero is healthy and could play a role this year or next. No. 4 prospect Jacob Misiorowski hasn't debuted yet, but he also will play a role this year or next. Milwaukee has one of the fastest-rising prospects in the game in No. 1 prospect Jesús Made.
Jackson Chourio is a budding superstar and that's just scratching the surface on the talent this roster has. Guys like Brice Turang and Sal Frelick look like All-Stars. Freddy Peralta has been a workhorse and also looks like an All-Star.
There's a ton to like about this team and it shouldn't slow down over the next few years either.
