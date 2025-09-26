Brewers Farm System Ranked High After Strong 2025 Season
The Milwaukee Brewers have had yet another successful season. They punched their ticket to the postseason for the seventh time in the last eight years and won their fourth National League Central title in the last five years. One of the reasons the Brewers remain a force to be reckoned with in the Senior Circuit is that they are able to draft and develop players well.
They continue to do this in spite of losing key pieces. They lost both Willy Adames and Devin Williams last offseason. They had traded Corbin Burnes prior to the 2024 season and still won the NL Central.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked all 30 Major League Baseball teams' farm systems with just one weekend remaining in the 2025 regular season. Milwaukee ranked sixth on his list.
Brewers Farm System Ranked High After 2025
"The Brewers might have walked away with the two best prospects in the entire 2024 international class in Jesús Made and Luis Peña, and those two didn't even get the largest bonus handed out by the Brewers in that cycle," Reuter wrote.
"Their emergence offset Jacob Misiorowski graduating to the majors and then some, giving the Brewers an enviable collection of top-tier talent in a deep system overall."
The Brewers have constantly been churning out young players from their system, and when some of their stars players reach the end of their contracts, Milwaukee takes an interesting approach and trades those players for Major League ready prospects.
This is what they did with Williams in the offseason, Burnes the previous year, and Josh Hader in 2022. But the Brewers also have some of their own homegrown talent that is knocking on the door and may soon be ready to take the next step in 2026.
The Brewers are fortunate to constantly have a pipeline of players that they can call upon in the event of an injury or an unforeseen circumstance. The farm system is looking strong as the 2025 regular season draws to a close, and it should be in good shape heading into 2026, which will help keep the Brewers competitive, even if they suffer some losses in the offseason.
It will be interesting to see how the farm system looks at the start of the 2026 season. The Brewers will have opportunities to enhance it going forward and strengthen the future.
