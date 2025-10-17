Brewers Fire Shots At Embattled Yankees Hurler After Rough Season
As the Milwaukee Brewers attempt to stave off postseason elimination, one of their most decorated alums is catching some heat.
The Brewers traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees in December, getting starting pitcher Nestor Cortes and third baseman Caleb Durbin back in the deal. Cortes only made two starts in a Brewers uniform, but Durbin appears to be the long-term starter for Milwaukee and will get some Rookie of the Year consideration.
Meanwhile, Williams, the two-time National League Reliever of the Year, had a very rocky first season (and potentially last) in New York. But it appears the Brewers weren't just happy to lose him because he wound up struggling on the stat sheet.
'Brewers people' slam Williams
Insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently chronicled the Williams trade in retrospect, saying the Brewers were "eager" to be rid of the veteran righty and citing team sources who were happy to see the former All-Star leave because of his personality.
"When I opined that Williams didn’t fit in New York, one Brewers person responded: 'I could have told you that,'” Heyman wrote.
"Some Brewers people didn’t think he fit there, either. One called him “tough,” and another said it seemed like Williams felt he needed anger to succeed. They saw Williams as downcast; it’s a bonus Durbin’s delightful."
Williams had his worst statistical season by far (4.79 ERA in 62 innings), including a number of memorable blow-ups. He finished the year strong, though, pitching four scoreless innings during the Yankees' playoff run.
But there were evidently some off-field issues brewing with Williams in the Bronx as well, as Heyman specifically cited Williams' role in overturning the Yankees' longstanding facial hair policy as only a moment of happiness that didn't last.
Now, Williams heads to free agency as Durbin prepares for the next half-decade as a crucial member of the Brewers' lineup. But it wouldn't be wise to bet against a bounce-back from the right-hander with whichever team he catches on with next. Sometimes, it doesn't matter how moody you are if you can throw a baseball better than most.
