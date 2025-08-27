Brewers' Latest Signing Was Already Dumped By Two NL Rivals This Season
The Milwaukee Brewers' roster is littered with reclamation projects, and on Wednesday, they'll begin a new experiment.
Milwaukee may have the best record in Major League Baseball, but the pitching staff has been quietly ailing of late. Closer Trevor Megill was placed on the injured list on Wednesday, and on the starting front, they'd lost a depth option in top prospect Logan Henderson, who is now likely out for the year after being transferred to the 60-day IL.
Now, the Brewers have a new signing, and although the pitcher they're acquiring has had about as rough a season as one could imagine, there's certainly a chance they can fix him.
Erick Fedde signs with Brewers
The Brewers announced via social media on Wednesday that they had signed right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde, who was released earlier this week by the Atlanta Braves. Atlanta was the second team to discard Fedde this year; he was traded there for cash considerations after the St. Louis Cardinals designated him for assignment.
In 25 appearances this year (24 starts), Fedde owns a 5.74 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 5.19 FIP, and has just 76 strikeouts in 125 innings. He'll make the veteran minimum for the rest of the season, after being paid the remainder of his $7.5 million salary by Atlanta.
Fedde is taking Megill's active roster spot, but his role remains to be determined. Will he step into the rotation to help Milwaukee keep its starters rested? A bulk reliever role, perhaps? Either way, he's likely to provide more value as an innings eater rather than a contender to throw important innings come playoff time.
However, given the way the Brewers have taken players like Quinn Priester and Andrew Vaughn from other clubs' Triple-A rosters and turned them into stars this year, it wouldn't entirely be a surprise if Fedde turned into a lights-out swingman.
Aaron Ashby, who hasn't made a start all season, will get the ball on Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Fedde presumably available to take over in relief.
More MLB: Brewers Urged To Pursue 470-Save Closer In Far-Fetched Waiver Claim