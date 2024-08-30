Brewers Fireballing Pitching Prospect Predicted To Earn 2024 September Call-Up
The Milwaukee Brewers should be willing to try anything in their quest to finally bring home a World Series title.
2024 appears to be one of the Brewers' best chances yet to bring home the trophy that has eluded them for the entirety of their franchise's 56-year existence. The National League is wide-open, and the Brewers' young, hungry roster matches up with anyone standing in their way.
After dominating the NL Central division all season, the Brewers are close to locking up their spot in the playoffs earlier than ever. But they could certainly add some additional firepower to their pitching staff heading into the do-or-die month of October.
On Friday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter predicted that fireballing pitching prospect Jacob Misiorowski will earn a September callup for Milwaukee as it tries to earn a first-round bye come
"The Milwaukee Brewers have a long history of using their top pitching prospects in relief roles to begin their MLB careers, with Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff the most high-profile examples of that approach," Reuter said. "Jacob Misiorowski is next."
Misiorowski, 22, has developed into one of the top pitching prospects in baseball since the Brewers drafted him in the second round in 2022. He has a blazing fastball that regularly tops 100 miles per hour, which is made even filthier by the elite extension Misiorowski generates toward home plate.
On the season, Misiorowski has a 3.29 ERA in 26 appearances between Double-A and Triple-A, including 21 starts. He has racked up 117 strikeouts in just 90 1/3 innings.
Even more encouragingly, Misiorowski's stuff has ticked up since the Brewers moved him to the bullpen in Triple-A. He has a 1.69 ERA, 12 strikeouts, and a minuscule 0.35 WHIP in 10 2/3 innings since his most recent promotion.
All signs seem to point toward Misiorowski becoming a huge part of the Brewers' future pitching staff. But if he can help them win a title in 2024, he'll become one of the youngest legends in franchise history. We'll just have to see if that pans out for the young flamethrower.
