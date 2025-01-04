Brewers Flamethrower 'Poised' To Breakout For Milwaukee In 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers were one of the best teams in the National League in 2024.
Milwaukee didn't enter the season with very high expectations, but it certainly surprised people. The Brewers won 93 games and finished atop the National League Central standings to the surprise of many. Milwaukee made some serious changes before the season with Craig Counsell opting to leave the team to manage the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers also traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles.
While this is the case, the Brewers shined. Milwaukee has an exciting, young roster and seems to be building something special.
The 2025 season should be a fun one. Milwaukee surely will get great play from expected parties like Christian Yelich and William Contreras. But there will be other players to look out for. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy pegged lefty Aaron Ashby as the player most likely to breako ut in 2025.
"Ashby has already had two mini-breakouts, one in 2022, when he signed a five-year contract extension, and another late last season when he returned from two tough years of injury to become a lights-out reliever. The Brewers hope that Ashby will build on the confidence of last year, when he delivered a 1.98 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 13 2/3 relief innings in September, and that he’ll benefit from a normal, healthy offseason.
"Pitching coach Chris Hook has said he would love to see Ashby compete for a return to the rotation. As a fallback, the Brewers know they have a terrific lefty reliever who was so good he might even figure into the closer conversation."
He's just 26 years old but was in the 83rd percentile in fastball velocity despite overcoming injuries. He had a 2.86 overall ERA in 14 appearances -- including two starts. The Brewers have been great at developing pitching. Maybe they can get Ashby right for the 2025 season.
More MLB: Why Brewers Should Sign Ex-Red Sox Starter To $60 Million Deal