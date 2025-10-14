Brewers' Freddy Peralta Delivers Confident Message Ahead Of Dodgers Showdown
Freddy Peralta is the Milwaukee Brewers' beacon of hope in this National League Championship Series.
Facing a Los Angeles Dodgers team that essentially has four aces, the Brewers have just one ace of their own in the two-time All-Star. Peralta will start Game 2 of the series on Tuesday night, matched up against Dodgers All-Star Yoshinobu Yamamoto.
But of course, it's not really Yamamoto that Peralta needs to worry about -- it's the Dodgers' stacked batting order. And after defeating that order twice in the regular season, Peralta knows achieving that task a third time is all that counts.
Peralta on challenge of facing Dodgers
In advance of a Game 2 that the Brewers pretty much need to win, Peralta sounded off on facing this LA lineup, headlined by three Most Valuable Player winners in Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, and Freddie Freeman.
“It’s a new challenge,” Peralta said, per Jordan Bastian of MLB.com. “But at the end of the day, for me, I just take it like another game. Because for me what works is just keep the game simple and go outside and compete, each hitter, each pitch that I throw. It’s what makes me feel more comfortable.”
The 29-year-old Peralta faced the Dodgers twice in the regular season, winning both starts and allowing four earned runs with 11 strikeouts in 11 innings. In his career against the Dodgers, he's 4-2 with a 3.29 ERA in eight starts.
Peralta was also significantly better at home (1.77 ERA) than on the road (3.71 ERA) during the regular season, and that trend held in his two starts against the Cubs during the division series. With the American Family Field crowd behind him, Peralta may have history on his side -- but the Dodgers are still the Dodgers.
The stakes don't get much bigger. Milwaukee has all the pressure on its shoulders to avoid a 2-0 series deficit heading out west, and Peralta wouldn't be available to pitch again until Game 5. How big will the righty show up when his team needs him the most?
