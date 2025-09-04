Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Silver Lining Emerging With Injuries Piling Up

The Milwaukee Brewers got some good news on Thursday...

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 15, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; General view of the Milwaukee Brewers logo on seating within American Family Field prior to the game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers have been bitten by the injury bug in a significant way recently, but there is at least one bright spot: Trevor Megill at least appears to be progressing better than initially expected.

When Megill landed on the 15-day Injured List, there was some real fear out there because he was placed on the IL with a right flexor strain. Any time you see that type of injury, it's hard not to think about the worst-case scenario. Megill is in the middle of a career year and has been dominant in the closer role for Milwaukee. With a real chance at a deep playoff run this year, losing someone like Megill for a while is devastating.

Will the Brewers All-Star return in the near future?

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill
Aug 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) high fives teammates after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

So, when the announcement came in, there was unsurprisingly buzz out there on social media about whether or not it would end his regular season. Megill was adament right away that it wasn't bad that his goal was to return as soon as he is eligible to do so.

"My intentions are to be off in 15 (days) and I'm going to do everything in my power to make that happen. Just going to work hard and get some good rest and come back strong."

Well, he's continuing to make progress. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared on social media on Thursday that he was seen throwing a bullpen and noted that the earliest that he can come off of the IL is on September 9th.

"Trevor Megill was throwing his bullpen session when the assembled media was summoned to the manager’s office. So we will have to wait to hear how that went and what comes next," McCalvy said. "But he did touch the mound today, which is a step forward. Earliest he could come off the IL is 9/9."

We'll have to see how he responds and recovers to the bullpen session, but the fact that he was able to take the mound is a great sign. Now, we wait to see what the team says next.

Patrick McAvoy
PATRICK MCAVOY

Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also is pursuing an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Milwaukee Brewers On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu

