Brewers' Freddy Peralta Speaks Out On Constant Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Brewers would be in the playoffs if they started on Tuesday, but that hasn't fully quieted rumors that ace Freddy Peralta could be a trade candidate.
Peralta made his second All-Star team this season and would be the obvious prize of the starting pitching market if he were dealt. But even though the Brewers traded closer Josh Hader in the middle of the pennant race in 2022, it would be an unprecedented betrayal of fans' trust.
As the 56-40 Brewers head into the second half, Peralta still expects to be a key piece of a playoff run. He's under contract for $8 million not only this year, but in 2026 as well.
Speaking to insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post on Monday, Peralta gave his take on the constant rumors that he could be traded, which have quieted down during the team's hot streak, but not fully died out.
“You know more than I do,” Peralta told Heyman. “Of course I’ve been waiting and seeing a lot of comments about it.”
Peralta also made it clear that he not only hopes to be in Milwaukee after the deadline, but for many more years to come. He's only 29, so he's got plenty of productive seasons ahead if he can stay healthy.
“I’d love to stay my whole career with the Brewers,” Peralta said, per Heyman. “This is the team that gave me the opportunity and developed me.”
Though the Brewers haven't kept most of their stars around in free agency, and though Peralta might again be up for trade debates this winter, it makes little sense to deal him in the middle of a pennant race. The Brewers have to finally deliver a playoff series win this October, and starting Peralta in Game 1 of a series gives them the best chance to do so.
