Dodgers Manager Takes Firm Stance On Controversial Brewers All-Star Inclusion
It's the controversy that's taken Major League Baseball by storm.
Milwaukee Brewers rookie Jacob Misiorowski was named an All-Star replacement on Friday night after only five starts in Major League Baseball. At least a dozen other players were given prior consideration, and he's only there because most opted out, but it's still not sitting right with fans and opposing players alike.
Misiorowski's selection was lambasted by many of the Philadelphia Phillies, who felt their pitchers, Cristopher Sánchez and Ranger Suárez, were left out unjustly. It can't have been easy for the 23-year-old to hear, even though they're not upset with him, per se.
However, Misiorowski also got a stamp of approval from the manager of his All-Star team on Monday--Los Angeles Dodgers skipper Dave Roberts.
"My North Star is the All-Star Game should be the game's best players. It's about the fans and what they want to see," Roberts said, per Jesse Yomtov of USA Today. "So for this young kid to be named an All-Star, I couldn't be more excited for him...
"It's an easy answer because if it brings excitement, attention to our game, then I'm all about it."
Roberts is well aware of how electric Misiorowski is. In his most recent start, Misiorowski struck out 12 Dodgers while allowing only one run (a Shohei Ohtani leadoff blast) over six stellar innings.
Misiorowski now holds the record for fewest appearances as a major leaguer before making his first All-Star team, with less than half of the previous record of 11 set by Paul Skenes just last year.
But as Roberts hints, it's likely Misiorowski will put on a show assuming he gets into the game, and that's all anyone should really care about in the long run.
