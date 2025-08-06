Brewers Future Stars Erupt After Promotion With Triple, Home Run
The Milwaukee Brewers are the best team in baseball right now and that shouldn't be the only thing exciting to fans right now.
If you are a Brewers fan, you're probably fired up about the team's 69-44 record and and chances of making a deep run this year. Milwaukee is thriving right now and has a four-game lead for the top spot in the National League Central. On top of this, the Brewers just made team history as the fastest team to reach the 25 games above .500 threshold in team history, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The MLB-leading Brewers have climbed 25 games over .500 in 113 games, the fastest in franchise history they've reached 25 over (2021 club got there in 119 games)," McCalvy said. "On the road: 23-6 in their last 29, 11-1 in their last 12 and six straight wins. Overall: 44-16 in their last 60."
There's a ton to like about this team right now. But, what should excite fans even more is that the roster is young and is only going to get better. This is because most of the roster is under cheap, team control and is just going to get closer to their primes. Plus, Milwaukee has two of the fastest-rising prospects in basbeall working toward the big leagues.
2 Brewers phenom strike right away after recent promotions
Throughout the season to this point, Brewers No. 1 and No. 2 prospects Jesús Made and Luis Peña have picked up a lot of steam. Both are just 18 years old and have had meteoric rises throughout prospect rankings across baseball. Both began the season with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats and recently got promoted to the High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. They made their debuts on August 5th and landed their first High-A base hits in the process.
Made went 1-for-5 with a triple, three strikeouts, and a run scored.
Peña also went 1-for-5 in the game and blasted his first High-A home run to go along with an RBI and a strikeout.
These guys are going to play a role with Milwaukee before you know it. They both are young. But, if they can continue on the trajectory they have been on, they will join the big league club in just a few years. Jackson Chourio made the jump to the big leagues at 20 years old after similar hype. Imagine how this team will look with all three of theses in Milwaukee?
More MLB: Brewers Reach Milestone Never Before Seen In Milwaukee