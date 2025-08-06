Brewers Reach Milestone Never Before Seen In Milwaukee
Are we witnessing perhaps the best team in Milwaukee Brewers history?
Okay, that's aggressive, but stay with me here. The Milwaukee Brewers have never won a World Series. There have been some great teams throughout the organization's history, but no team has ever gotten over the hump. Because of this, there isn't an obvious team that we can point to and say it was the best team in Milwaukee history.
The Brewers are in the middle of the golden age in Milwaukee baseball history. Again, another bold take, but the Brewers have been the most dominant -- and consistent team -- in recent memory in the National League Central despite low expectations year in and year out. The 2025 season was no different. The Brewers entered the season after a quiet offseason, aside from trading away one of the best closers in baseball in Devin Williams.
There was a time early on this season in which it seemed like this may finally be the year that the Brewers' dominance in the division slows down. But, the second the rotation got healthy -- plus a few timely moves -- the Brewers turned things around. This Brewers team actually became the fastest team in Milwaukee history to go 25 games above .500, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy, after reaching the threshold in just 113 games.
"The MLB-leading Brewers have climbed 25 games over .500 in 113 games, the fastest in franchise history they've reached 25 over (2021 club got there in 119 games)," McCalvy said. "On the road: 23-6 in their last 29, 11-1 in their last 12 and six straight wins. Overall: 44-16 in their last 60."
So, that bold take that we could be witnessing the best team in Brewers history isn't so crazy after all. There's a lot of baseball left and that surely will determine whether or not this is true, but Milwaukee is putting itself in a position to make a deep run. The playoffs are the great equalizer and surely will determine whether or not this really is the best team in Brewers history. But, this club is doing things that have never been seen before in the organization and that's without massive expenses, like the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Brewers are here to stay and this core is just going to get better as the top propsects make the jump to the big leagues.