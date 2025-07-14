Brewers Future Stars? Introducing First-Rounders Andrew Fischer, Brady Ebel
The Milwaukee Brewers selected two players in the first round of the 2025 Major League Baseball draft on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at Andrew Fischer (No. 20 overall) and Brady Ebel (No. 32 overall).
Andrew Fischer (21 years old)
Fischer is a talented corner infielder from the University of Tennessee. Primarily a first baseman due to his limited defensive range, Fischer could see time at third base in the Brewers’ minor league system. His standout attribute is a powerful left-handed swing, although his plate discipline is equally remarkable, evidenced by his final college season (.341/.497/.760), in which he drew 21 more walks than strikeouts.
Fischer stepped into the role of Tennessee’s everyday first baseman in 2025, succeeding Blake Burke, the Brewers’ 2024 Competitive Balance Round A selection. Now, Fischer joins Burke in the Brewers’ organization. Here’s what FanSided’s Owen Jonas had to say about Fischer:
“A polished high-upside bat who doesn't add much value in the field or on the basepaths. As a first-round college bat, he will likely sign for slightly under slot value, similar to how Burke and fellow first-round corner infielder Brock Wilken did in the previous two drafts.”
Brady Ebel (17 years old)
Ebel is a high school infielder from Corona High School in California. Ebel was the third Corona HS player drafted in 2025, following teammates Seth Hernandez (No. 6) and Billy Carlson (No. 10).
The son of Dodgers’ third base coach Dino Ebel, Brady brings a high baseball IQ, honed from a lifetime around the sport. In high school, he played third base due to Carlson’s presence at shortstop and his own stronger arm relative to his athleticism. The Brewers will likely test him at shortstop, though a return to third base is likely. At six-foot-three, Ebel has the physical tools to turn into a powerful hitter. Jonas on Ebel:
“Though Ebel is currently committed to LSU, it likely won't take an overwhelming offer for the Brewers to sign him into their organization. In fact, a season ago, HS shortstops Griff O'Ferrall and Wisconsin-native J.D. Dix were similarly ranked draft prospects to Ebel who were drafted at 32 and 35, and both signed under slot value.”
More MLB: Two Brewers Starters Named As Possible Trade Chips In New Report