Brewers Get 2.03 ERA Hurler Back In Time For Blue Jays Series
The Milwaukee Brewers have had some questions about the bullpen recently that were amplified by Trevor Megill heading to the Injured List.
Milwaukee's bullpen clearly isn't where the team wants it to be, but it announced the return of Rob Zastryzny from the Injured List on Friday. In response, the Brewers optioned Easton McGee down to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Before going on the Injured List, Zastryzny appeared in 15 games for the Brewers -- including one start -- and pitched to a 2.03 ERA and 15-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Overall, Zastryzny has a 3.92 career ERA in 69 big league appearances since 2016. He made his first big league appearance in 2016 with the Chicago Cubs. Since then, he's appeared in games with the Cubs, New York Mets, Los Angeles Angels, Pittsburgh Pirates, and Brewers. Last year, the Brewers got Zastryzny and he had a 1.17 ERA in nine games in the big leagues and a 3.03 ERA in 30 appearances with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds.
Right now, the Brewers have the 10th-best bullpen ERA in baseball at 3.79. Without Megill, things will get more difficult down the stretch. But, the return of Zastryzny will help to stabilize things at the very least down the stretch.
Megill is dealing with a right flexor strain and is on the 15-day Injured List. Right now, it's unclear how quickly he'll be able to return. Before the injury, he had a 2.54 ERA and 30 saves in a breakout year for Milwaukee.
Brewers injury-bug starting to take a turn for the better, outside of Trevor Megill
On the other hand, McGee has pitched in nine games in the majors this season for the Brewers. Over that stretch, he logged a 5.52 ERA and 13-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
It's been a tough stretch for the Brewers injury-wise recently, but luckily there is some good news on the way. Zastryzny coming back is positive. After him, we should see both Jackson Chourio and Joey Ortiz on the way back to the big leagues in the coming days as well.
