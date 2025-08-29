Could Brewers Reunite With 8-Year Veteran For Playoff Push?
The Milwaukee Brewers are the top team in Major League Baseball right now despite a cold stretch.
Milwaukee has an 83-53 record right now heading into a big three-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Brewers are the top team in the National League and the Blue Jays are the top team in the American League. There's at least a small chance that this isn't the last time we see these two teams facing off depending on how the postseason goes.
With that being said, the regular season still has a few weeks to go. Could the Brewers make a move to add depth down the stretch? FanSided's Brandon Glick made the suggestion that the Brewers should go out and sign Luis Urías after being released by the Athletics.
Should the Brewers reunite with the veteran infielder?
"Athletics DFA Luis Urías, making him a September roster expansion candidate for Brewers
Urías was a fixture on the Brewers in the beginning part of the decade, playing 330 games and drawing over 1,000 at-bats with the team from 2020-23," Glick said. "He was quite good during the meat of that tenure, providing the Brewers with 6.3 WAR across the 2021 and 2022 seasons while slashing .244/.340/.426 with 39 home runs, good for a 111 OPS+. He was also quite versatile in that time, playing at least 24 games per season at each of second base, third base, and shortstop.
"Unfortunately, the wheels fell off at the beginning of the 2023 season, and the Brewers traded Urías at the trade deadline that year to the Boston Red Sox. He's been a journeyman since then, playing for the Seattle Mariners in 2024 before joining the A's this year. His time in Sacramento didn't work out as hoped for the 28-year-old, as he slashed just .230/.315/.338 in 96 games with the Athletics prior to being designated for assignment."
Urías is an eight-year big league veteran. He's just 28 years old and does have experience with the Brewers. But, he doesn't bring much into the mix offensively right now. He was slashing .230/.315/.338 with eight homers and 25 RBIs before the Athletics moved on. He had 23 homers and 75 RBIs for the Brewers in 2021, but things haven't gone his way since. Pitching is more of a question for Milwaukee right now than the middle infield. This is an idea the club can avoid.
