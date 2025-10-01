Where Things Stand With Brandon Woodruff, Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers will play their first game of the 2025 playoffs on Saturday and as of writing it is still unclear if Brandon Woodruff will be a part of the playoff roster.
Woodruff is currently on the Injured List due to a right lat strain. He was placed on the 15-day Injured List retroactive to Sept. 18th. That means, if he's healthy enough, he could be eligible to be activated before the National League Divison Series. But, that's where the question lies right now. The team noted that they are taking their time with a Woodruff update to make sure that they have all of the information about him.
Woodruff has dealt with a lot over the last few years. The club has to be safe with him. It was shared when Woodruff went to the IL that they would be consulting with his surgeon Dr. Keith Meister to make sure everything was alright with Woodruff, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy
Will Brandon Woodruff pitch in the postseason?
"The injury occurred on the 13th pitch of Woodruff's bullpen on Saturday, and he was set to see a doctor in St. Louis on Sunday, reflecting the urgency to get this assessed," McCalvy said on Sept. 21st. "That info will be sent to Dr. Keith Meister, who performed surgery on Woodruff's right shoulder in October 2023, a development that Woodruff discussed through tears on the eve of Game 1 of the ‘23 NL Wild Card Series against the D-backs."
Fast forward on Tuesday, and Brewers manager Pat Murphy announced that there would be an update on Woodruff by the end of the day, as shared by Hunter Baumgardt of "Drew and KB."
"Pat Murphy tells us there will be an update on Brandon Woodruff by the end of the day," Baumgardt said.
Well, Tuesday came and went and an update didn't come. As of writing, we are still in the position that we have been in over the last few days. Woodruff is on the IL and technically will be eligible to come off before the NLDS, but the question is still will he be healthy enough to come off?
More MLB: How 8-Year MLB Veteran Could Impact Brewers' Playoff Run