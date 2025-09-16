Brewers Get José Quintana MRI Results; What's Next?
The Milwaukee Brewers keep getting hit by injuries left and right.
On Sunday, José Quintana was forced to exit his start for Milwaukee with a calf injury. It was shared almost immediately that Quintana would need to undergo an MRI to check the extent of the injury itself.
On Tuesday, MLB.com's Adam McCalvy shared that the MRI showed just "mild inflammation" and that he "felt great" in the aftermath.
The Brewers got a positive update on Tuesday
"The Brewers said Jose Quintana (calf) will be re-evaluated today during catch play to gauge his availability for his next outing," McCavly said. "Quintana said his MRI showed only mild inflammation. He played catch this afternoon and felt great. Will see how he feels running tomorrow before the Brewers make a decision about his next start."
That's a huge update. There are just 12 games left in the regular season before the Brewers head to the postseason. The Brewers have already clinched a playoff berth but haven't locked down the No. 1 seed in the National League or top spot in the NL Central yet. That should come soon and if Quintana can avoid an Injured List stint, that would be huge.
Quintana last pitched on the 14th. If he's able to make his next start, it would likely come at some point in the team's upcoming three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals beginning on Friday, Sept. 19th. Quintana has made 24 starts so far this season for the Brewers after signing late before the 2025 season began. He has a 3.96 ERA to show for it and has been a high-impact left-handed arm for the team all season.
The Brewers are going to need him in the playoffs. The fact that he seemingly avoided anything serious is great news. Milwaukee isn't fully out of the water yet. Calf injuries are tough. But, the fact that the MRI revealed just mild inflammation so far is a good sign. As more information is shared, it will be provided here as well.