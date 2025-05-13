Brewers Get Unexpected Trade Buzz Involving Cardinals
The Milwaukee Brewers have a lot of young talent are about to get even better once Brandon Woodruff makes his big return to the big leagues.
It's likely that Woodruff is going to return to the organization in the near future. He had a slight setback with his ankle, but he should be back soon. It's clear that Milwaukee is trending in the right direction.
There's already been a lot of speculation about what Milwaukee's plans could be this summer when the trade deadline gets here. Frankly, it's a little early for this type of conversation. The trade deadline will be here at the end of July. The standings are still very bunched up so it's hard to really determine who will be buyers and sellers. Having three Wild Card teams in each league also helps make this idea even more difficult.
While this is the case, Clutch Points' Zachary Howell made a hypothetical list of three potential "early" trade fits for the Brewers and surprisingly mentioned St. Louis Cardinals star third baseman Nolan Arenado.
"The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to move Nolan Arenado, but nobody has expressed significant interest in him," Howell said. "However, the best trade partner for this deal could be within their own division. Caleb Durbin is playing as well as could be expected in his first professional season, but Arenado's All-Star level talent is a far more enticing option. In the postseason, experience matters, and Arenado is no stranger to big moments. Trades between two teams in the same division are rare, but give birth to interesting storylines for the rest of the season. In this situation, though, the trade is more of a win-win than anything else.
"St. Louis is looking to offload one of their older players at a position of need for Milwaukee. The only question is whether or not the Cardinals would be willing to deal with a rival. The Brewers have shown flashes of their prior dominance this season, but are fighting to stick around .500 in early May. Making the right trade could help them return to the postseason or could leave them on the outside looking in. Milwaukee needs to evaluate all of their options and make a confident decision. If they do, they have a chance to finally get past the National League Wild Card Series."
This seems more like a pipe dream than anything else. But, should Milwaukee attempt to give the Cardinals a call?
