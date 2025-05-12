Brewers Make Statement After Surprising Tobias Myers Decision
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a lot of questions in the starting rotation this year.
This is thanks in large part to the injuries that piled up early on. Spring Training opened with the Brewers having Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, José Quintana, and Tobias Myers as the team's expected starters for the 2025 season.
It was always known that Woodruff and Quintana wouldn't be ready for Opening Day. Woodruff missed the entire 2024 season and Quintana signed late.
Cortes, Civale, and Myers all have dealt with injuries throughout the campaign. Cortes and Civale haven't returned yet but Myers did recently. He has appeared in five games this season, including four starts, and pitched to a 3.86 ERA. While this is the case, the team sent Myers down to the minors on Sunday, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Intriguing Brewers move this morning: Tobias Myers has been optioned to Triple-A Nashville and Elvis Peguero is called up," McCalvy shared.
Brewers general manager Matt Arnold addressed the move with a pretty surprising statement.
"Look, he was a little inconsistent when we got him back," Arnold said. "He showed some flashes of what we saw a little bit last year. Overall, we thought he needed a little bit of a reset and we have some guys coming back so we needed the innings over the next couple of days. Tobias has been a big part of this and will continue to be a big part of this, but just in terms of getting guys back and getting innings and also creating a spot for Brandon Woodruff coming back is an important factor as well...
"We all love Tobias and what he has brought to the team. I think he has a chance to reset and hopefully help us in the second half."
A short-term move isn't the most shocking thing in the world, that happens. But the fact that Arnold specifically mentioned the second half of the season is what's surprising. He was a game-changer last year and now might not be back until the second half of the season?
