Brewers Get Up-And-Down Trevor Megill Injury Update

Jul 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates the victory against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Milwaukee Brewers are currently missing their All-Star closer right now in Trevor Megill.

Megill was placed on the Injured List due to a flexor strain in his right arm. Since the news was announced, there have been a few positive updates. Megill himself said he expected to be on the Injured List for a minimum stay. He's thrown a few bullpens and seemed to be trending in that direction.

On Saturday, though, the team gave a slightly murky update. Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared on social media on Friday that Brewers manager Pat Murphy said Megill's most recently bullpen "Didn't go as good as we thought." But, also that the plan was for Megill to throw another one on Saturday.

The Milwaukee Brewers got an up-and-down update

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill
Aug 15, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) high fives teammates after the victory over the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

"The recovery (from his last throwing session) didn't go as good as we thought, so we've bounced him back a little bit. He's going to have a bullpen tomorrow and then a live (BP) maybe (next week). Not the perfect news, but not anything alarming," Murphy said as transcribed by Rosiak.

The fact that Megill was scheduled to throw another on Saturday is a positive sign that the team isn't overtly worried. It also helps that Murphy said that it is "not anything alarming."

But, the part where he acknowledged that it didn't go as well as initially expected is the tricky part. The Brewers' bullpen is the team's biggest question mark right now down the stretch. The rotation is lights-out and the offense has been solid overall. The bullpen has been hit hard by injuries recently. A healthy Megill helps to solve that, but when will he be back?

In a perfect world, the team will be able to determine a return plan after a potential live bullpen next week. Time is running out on the regular season. It will end on September 28th and then the Brewers will head to the playoffs. If Megill can return to form, that obviously helps Milwaukee's chances of a deep run.

