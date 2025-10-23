Brewers Getting Buzz As Free Agency Fit For $63 Million All-Star
The Milwaukee Brewers could lose a handful of players this offseason, notably from the pitching staff.
The Brewers are set to watch Brandon Woodruff enter free agency. They should be aggressive in retaining him, but it's no guarantee. Woodruff is likely going to land a solid contract, and the Brewers typically don't like to spend too much money.
The Brewers could also be exploring the idea of trading their ace, Freddy Peralta, before he gets to free agency next winter. They've made similar moves in the past to sustain their success over a long period of time, so it wouldn't be shocking to see them do the same thing with Peralta.
As a result, the Brewers might need to add one or two pitchers to their roster in the offseason.
MLB's Mark Feinsand recently listed the Brewers as a potential free agency fit for Toronto Blue Jays veteran pitcher Chris Bassitt. Feinsand also listed the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles as fits for the 37-year-old former All-Star.
Brewers called free agency fit for Blue Jays' Chris Bassitt
"Bassitt remains a durable innings-eater in his late 30s, topping the 170-inning mark for the fourth consecutive season in 2025," Feinsand wrote. "He’s not overpowering hitters -- his strikeout percentage (22.6) ranked in the middle of the AL -- but he induces weak contact with his sinker-cutter-curveball mix, ranking in the top 20 percent in average exit velocity and hard-hit percentage. Bassitt also ranked in the top third of MLB in ground-ball percentage and walk rate, and he should be able to fill a mid-rotation spot on a one- or two-year deal."
This idea would completely hinge on what happens with Peralta and Woodruff. If the Brewers lose both pitchers, they could aggressively target a reliable veteran like Bassitt. But if they can re-sign Woodruff and opt to hold onto Peralta, it's hard to imagine they add Bassitt, too.
Bassitt has been good for a long time, which makes him a solid option for the Brewers. This season, he's posted a 3.96 ERA across 31 starts while holding a 2.1 WAR. That's the kind of production that could help replace the loss of Woodruff this offseason.
