Brewers Give Hopeful Christian Yelich Update As Slugger Sits Out Phillies Finale
The Milwaukee Brewers know how crucial three-time All-Star Christian Yelich will be to their upcoming playoff run, and they're treating the situation accordingly.
Yelich sat out Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies, and he's once again on the bench as the Phillies and Brewers are finishing up their series at American Family Field. It's a back flare-up, and given that back surgery cut Yelich's season short and left Milwaukee without a crucial bat in the playoffs, it's reasonable to treat the situation with extreme caution.
However, based on Brewers manager Pat Murphy's comments on Thursday afternoon, it seems as though the team isn't too concerned about a prolonged absence for the 33-year-old left fielder/designated hitter.
Murphy speaks on Yelich's injury
Speaking to reporters before the game, Murphy said there is a chance Yelich will play in this weekend's series with the Pittsburgh Pirates, and indicated that the "stiffness and soreness" the star has been feeling isn't something to be overly concerned about.
“I think it's pretty common for someone who had back surgery that at some point due to wear and tear, you're going to have that flare up again of stiffness and soreness and that type of thing. We've been assured that it's nothing more than that," Murphy said, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com
Sophia Minnaert, the Brewers' sideline reporter for FanDuel Sports Network, also said Thursday during the broadcast that the Brewers are confident Yelich will avoid a stint on the injured list.
Yelich is slashing .268/.350/.464 on the season, smacking 27 home runs and driving in 92 RBIs. Each of those last two totals leads the team by a wide margin, and beyond the stats, it's clear the Brewers are a much more threatening lineup with Yelich batting behind the contact specialists at the top of the order.
Even if Yelich doesn't play against Pittsburgh, it's far from the time to panic. The Brewers have such a large head start on winning home-field advantage throughout the playoffs that they can afford to take their time to make sure the slugger is 100%.
More MLB: Brewers' Pat Murphy Has 5-Word Response To Veteran's Devastating Injury