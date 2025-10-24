Brewers GM Matt Arnold Is Making Wise Decision With $22 Million Ace
The Milwaukee Brewers' season came to an end last week when they were swept by the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship Series.
On Thursday, they promoted general manager Matt Arnold to the president of baseball operations position. He'll still occupy the GM duties, but has taken a significant step forward in his career as the Brewers' top executive.
One question facing the Brewers this offseason is the status of right-hander Freddy Peralta, who has one year before free agency. The Brewers have been trading players right before they reach free agency to bring back Major League ready talent, and there has been speculation that Peralta may be next. However, Arnold gave an encouraging answer to that question.
"To be honest, it's not at the front of my mind," he said.
Brewers Making Correct Decision With Freddy Peralta
While the Brewers have been successful trading players before they reach free agency, this is ultimately the correct decision. When the Brewers traded Corbin Burnes, they still had Peralta leading the way in their rotation.
Keeping Peralta, especially now, is also extremely important. Even though he has just one year left on his contract, the rest of the Brewers starting rotation is very young and inexperienced.
While Jacob Misiorowski and Quinn Priester have bright futures, the Brewers have spots to fill in their rotation, as both Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff are free agents. On top of that, it appears unlikely that either one of them will be back, so they'll need to add at least one veteran starter in free agency.
Still having Peralta in the mix while doing that is important. They don't want to be in a position where they have to go out and fill three rotation spots, especially after making such an impressive playoff run.
The 29-year-old right-hander went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 176 2/3 innings and he struck out 204 batters while posting 5.5 Wins Above Replacement. He was also an All-Star for the second time in his career.
Peralta's presence is more important than people may think. They need an ace to lead the staff in 2026 in order for them to make another playoff run. They could then either extend him before he hits free agency or simply have a smoother transition to the next ace.
More MLB: Brewers Properly Reward GM Matt Arnold For Record-Setting Season