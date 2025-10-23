Milwaukee Brewers On SI

Brewers Properly Reward GM Matt Arnold For Record-Setting Season

Milwaukee has a president of baseball operations again

Jackson Roberts

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee, October 10, 2023.
Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee, October 10, 2023. / Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold can now add another title to his resume.

Arnold has been the team's general manager since the end of the 2020 season, but it took two more years for him to become the primary decision-maker in the front office, due to former president of baseball operations David Stearns stepping down from his role. Stearns has since moved onto the New York Mets, making the Brewers unquestionably Arnold's team.

After the best regular season in franchise history, Arnold was rewarded on Thursday. The Brewers promoted him to president of baseball operations while maintaning the GM title, as reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Brewers' decision to promote Arnold wasn't a minute too soon

Matt Arnold
Milwaukee Brewers general manager Matt Arnold speaks with reporters, February 18, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix. / Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Nightengale, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio also gave the following statement in response to Arnold's promotion:

“Since joining our organization in 2015, Matt Arnold has been instrumental in developing a culture and process that has led to seven postseason appearances over the past eight seasons. Matt has been at the center of our success, guiding a talented baseball operations group that is respected and admired throughout the industry. Coming off three straight Central Division titles and advancing to the NLCS this year, we are proud of what Matt has accomplished and even more excited for what the future holds under his leadership.”

Arnold has made brilliant moves left and right, from trades, to free-agent signings, to waiver-wire pickups, to contract extensions. Some of his finest moments since taking over as GM have been landing Caleb Durbin for Devin Williams, extending Jackson Chourio through 2033, and getting involved in the Sean Murphy trade between the Athletics and Atlanta Braves to nab William Contreras.

Did the Brewers really need to wait this long, considering Arnold is the reigning (and possibly soon-to-be back-to-back) winner of the MLB Executive of the Year Award? That's an entirely fair question, but they made up for lost time, and Arnold can now continue the great work he's been doing, presumably while collecting bigger paychecks.

