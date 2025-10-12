Brewers GM Sends Emotional Bob Uecker Message After NLDS Victory
The Milwaukee Brewers are headed to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2018 after a triumphant victory over the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.
Milwaukee was led by a slew of pitchers who combined for nine innings of one run baseball. But the Brewers were also led by the support from the entire city of Milwaukee. The city and the fanbase have had the Brewers' backs all season, even during the slow start to the year a few months ago.
This kind of support doesn't go unnoticed either.
“I bet you could have robbed a bank in Wisconsin tonight because everyone’s watching the game,’’ said Brewers GM Matt Arnold, one of baseball’s top executives. "Everyone cares so much about the Brewers in this state, there’s so much pride. Look around, it’s like family here, and celebrating with your family makes it that much special.’’
Brewers headed to NLCS for first time in seven years
Arnold and the Brewers clubbed a few home runs to beat the Cubs. Each time they slugged a home run, the stadium erupted in support of the team. But Arnold couldn't keep his mind off legendary Brewers announcer, the late, great Bob Uecker.
“I was talking to Bob Uecker a lot tonight,’’ Arnold said, “I kept pointing up there where his number is retired. I kept saying, 'We need you. We really need you. We need you more than ever.' He was a big part of this.’’
Uecker was a driving force for the Brewers for years, but he's since passed away. This Brewers team, their ownership, and their fanbase continue to keep Uecker in their hearts and minds.
Now the Brewers will match up against the loaded Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLCS. The Dodgers are coming off a dominant series against the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS. Los Angeles also swept the Cincinnati Reds in the wild card round.
The Brewers are going to need to be at their best to take the pennant from the Dodgers. There are bound to be doubters, but Milwaukee has the opportunity to prove them all wrong.
