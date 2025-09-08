Brewers Gold Glove Infielder Ranked Among Top 50 Hitters In MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are still at the top of the standings in the National League Central, ahead of the second-place Chicago Cubs by 7 1/2 games. They are also 89-55 on the season, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball. They don't have too many superstars on the roster, but they find ways to win despite that fact. They are closing in on their fourth NL Central title in the last five years and seventh trip to the postseason in the last eight years.
They look to have a very good chance at their first World Series title this October, even after some key injuries and struggles since their 14-game winning streak in the month of August. They have remained competitive despite the losses of Devin Williams and Willy Adames.
When ranking the top 50 hitters in the league, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report had Brewers second baseman Brice Turang on the list.
Brewers' Brice Turang Ranked Among Best Hitters In MLB
"Turang is by far the biggest year-over-year gainer in hard-hit rate, and all that loud noise has finally begun rewarding him. Since the start of August, he's homered 11 times and posted a 1.146 OPS. That he wasn't lighting things up beforehand needs acknowledging, but there's no denying the overall body of work," Rymer wrote on Monday.
Turang certainly has been an electric player in 2025. His hitting has come a long way since he broke into the big leagues in 2023. This year, the 25-year-old second baseman is hitting .293/.361/.448 with 17 home runs, a 5.5 WAR, 73 RBI, 23 stolen bases and an .809 OPS. He also has a 126 OPS+ and 152 hits in 518 at-bats.
Originally known for his defense, Turang's bat has come around this year, and he has been one of the Brewers' top run producers in 2025. They'll need him to continue at this pace if they hope to wrap up the NL Central race soon. He brings power from the left side and elite speed in terms of offense, and his defensive abilities remain remarkable. Last year, he won his first Gold Glove and was also the Platinum Glove winner in the National League.
It will be interesting to see how Turang finishes the 2025 season and what he will be able to accomplish in the postseason.
More MLB: How Brewers Can Play Spoiler In AL Wild Card Race Vs. Rangers