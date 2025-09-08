How Brewers Can Play Spoiler In AL Wild Card Race Vs. Rangers
The Milwaukee Brewers are going to begin a three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.
Although the Brewers haven't officially locked up a playoff spot yet, the Rangers have much more to play for than the Brewers right now. The Brewers enter the series with an 89-55 record. Milwaukee has a 7 1/2-game lead over the Chicago Cubs for first place in the National League Central with 18 games left in the regular season. It would take a historic collapse and a long winning streak for the Cubs to have any chance of closing the gap.
The Brewers can play spoiler this week
The Brewers have a big enough lead in the race for the No. 1 seed in the National League to safely say Milwaukee is much more likely than not to eventually lock it up. The closest team to the Brewers in the win column is the Philadelphia Phillies with six fewer wins at 83. That's why there's less for the Brewers to play for right now than the Rangers.
Texas enters the series with a 74-70 record and on the outside looking in on the American League playoff race. Texas is four games back of the top spot in the American League West. The Rangers are also 1 1/2 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final American League Wild Card spot as well.
We're at a point in the year in which each game matters. For Milwaukee, it has the luxury of having so much success over the last few months that the stakes aren't necessarily as high. But, for a team like the Rangers right now, each loss can really impact whether or not the team gets to start a vacation once the regular season ends or if they continue on into the playoffs.
Milwaukee enters the series riding a three-game winning streak after sweeping the Pittsburgh Pirates. If the Brewers go into Texas and could do the same, it would be devastating for the Rangers' hopes of landing a playoff spot in the AL.
