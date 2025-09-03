Brewers Have Another Potential High-Upside Bullpen Option
The Milwaukee Brewers' bullpen has taken a hit recently, but there were two positive updates this week.
Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel shared that Trevor Megill is slated for a bullpen on Thursday and that the team is "very likely" to move Robert Gasser to a bullpen role with the Triple-A Nashville Sounds to at least give the club another option down in the minors just in case.
"Trevor Megill has a bullpen Thursday, Pat Murphy said," Hogg said. "Robert Gasser seems very likely to be switched to a shorter-outing, bullpen role at Nashville. The Brewers could get full rest for their starters the rest of the way without him making starts."
The Brewers could have another depth option down in the minors
The big story here obviously is Megill. He's an All-Star and is in the middle of a phenomenal season. Milwaukee needs him at his best if the club is going to make a run this year. But, that already has been talked about at length.
Gasser has not been talked about as much. He came over to Milwaukee in 2022 in the team's trade with the San Diego Padres that cut ties with closer Josh Hader. He made his big league debut with the Brewers last year and made five starts and pitched to a 2.57 ERA and 16-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 innings pitched.
He only has appeared in nine total games this season. This is because he underwent Tommy John surgery back in June. He made his first minor league appearance of the season on July 19th with the ACL Brewers. In his nine outings, he has pitched to a 3.28 ERA in nine starts with the ACL Brewers, High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, and the Triple-A Nashville Sounds. He has a 3.38 ERA in five starts in Triple-A.
Gasser is someone who if fully healthy, can provide left-handed depth for the bullpen down the stretch if the Brewers feel like they need more. The 26-year-old was selected in the second round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft by the Padres.
More MLB: Freddy Peralta Rewarded After Historic Month For Brewers