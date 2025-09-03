Freddy Peralta Rewarded After Historic Month For Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers just got one of the most dominant months for a starting pitcher that you're going to see.
Freddy Peralta made five starts throughout the month of August and went 4-0 with a 0.32 ERA and 34-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 28 innings pitched. That's pretty insane and he was rewarded for his efforts on Wednesday as he was named the National League Pitcher of the Month, as shared by MLB.com's Jason Foster.
Will the Brewers ace win more hardware before the season ends?
"NL Pitcher of the Month: Freddy Peralta, Brewers," Foster said. "Peralta didn't let batters do much of anything in August. Opponents hit just .117 against him, the lowest mark in baseball during the month among qualified pitchers, as he went 4-0 with an MLB-best 0.32 ERA. He allowed one run in 28 innings, and it came in his first outing of the month. After that? Zilch. His 11 hits allowed during the month were the fewest of any qualified starter in the bigs, fueling his 0.82 WHIP."
If Peralta can keep up this level of play over the next month, there is at least a chance that he could bring some more hardware home, although it may not be too likely at this point. This is in reference to the National League Cy Young Award. Foster also shared the latest poll for the big awards and Paul Skenes of the Pittsburgh Pirates is the clear favorite in the National League, but Peralta is now at No. 3 on MLB.com's list.
"No. 3. Freddy Peralta, Brewers," Foster said. "Peralta is a big reason why the Brewers built a commanding lead in the NL Central during August. He went 4-0 in the month with a 0.32 ERA and struck out 34 batters in 28 innings. His 16 wins are the most in baseball, while his 2.58 ERA ranked second in the NL entering Tuesday. Opponents are hitting .192 against him, which is the second-best mark in the NL and the third-best mark in MLB."
The Brewers have a certified superstar on their hands, for sure.
