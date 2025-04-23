Brewers Have 'Burning Question' About 23-Year-Old
The Milwaukee Brewers are setting themselves up to be really good over the next few years.
That's a concept the team isn't strangers to. Milwaukee's scouting department has got to be one of the best in the business because it continues to find exciting young players and then working them through the farm system quickly. If you take a look at the Brewers' roster, most players are homegrown and on cheap deals and yet the club keeps winning.
Milwaukee hasn't won less than 86 games in each of the last four season entering 2025. The Brewers had some pitching questions last year, but that isn't really the case now. Milwaukee has a surplus of starters with a good mix of young guys and veterans. The Brewers are setting themselves up for success over the next few years thanks in large part to the pitching depth. Right now, the Brewers have Freddy Peralta, José Quintana, Brandon Woodruff, Aaron Civale, Tobias Myers, Quinn Priester, Nestor Cortes all as expected starters at the big league level. All seven will never be active together and currently Peralta, Quintana, Priester, and Myers are the only ones active.
There's even more depth in the organization, too. For example, No. 12 Logan Henderson recently made his big league debut and pitched six innings of one-run ball against the Athletics. He struck out nine batters and walked just one.
He's just 23 years old and can be someone who helps this team out for years to come. Will he do much more in 2025, though? FanSided's Tyler Koerth had this very question as one of three "burning questions" the Brewers are facing.
"After spring training injuries to DL Hall, Aaron Ashby, and Tobias Myers, the Brewers’ starting rotation to begin the year consisted of Freddy Peralta, Nestor Cortes, Aaron Civale, Elvin Rodriguez, and Chad Patrick," Koerth said. "Unfortunately, Civale hit the injured list after just one start, and Cortes two. Since then, Civale has suffered a setback in his recovery, and Cortes was recently transferred to the 60-day injured list. Despite gaining a valuable rotation addition in José Quintana, Milwaukee felt compelled to pay a lump sum of two players and a Competitive Balance Round A draft pick in order to acquire Quinn Priester.
"So far, Quintana, Priester, and Patrick have impressed early on, but Logan Henderson added to the competition in a big way by making a strong case for himself with a sensational MLB debut consisting of 6.0 innings pitched, three hits allowed, one earned run, and nine strikeouts. Although Henderson was optioned down after his debut, his performance and upside make him a favorite to return at some point this season. However, when factoring in both active and injured arms, the Brewers have more than 10 viable starting pitching options if everyone returns to full health this season, potentially creating a tough path back to the big leagues for Henderson."
No matter what the Brewers do with him this year, it's clear that the Brewers' rotation is trending in the right direction and not just for the 2025 season.
