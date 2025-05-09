Brewers Have 'Disaster' On Their Hands, Per MLB Writer
This past offseason brought some changes for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Milwaukee won 93 games last year and opted to trade Devin Williams to the New York Yankees. On top of this, former Brewers shortstop Willy Adames also left the team, but in free agency. Much was made throughout the offseason about who would replace him at shortstop.
The Brewers opted to shift Joey Ortiz over to shortstop, but he's had a slow start to the 2025 season. Ortiz has appeared in 37 games this season and is slashing .175/.235/.206 with zero homers, five RBIs, and four stolen bases. He has accumulated -1 win above replacement.
Clearly, things haven't gone as planned yet, but there's a lot of season left. While this is the case, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly called his performance so far this season a "disaster."
"Milwaukee Brewers: B-," Kelly said. "Pat Murphy has continued the great culture of Craig Counsell in Milwaukee, but you do wonder if the Brewers have the horses to return to the postseason after winning the NL Central last season. Thus far, Joey Ortiz has been a disaster as Willy Adames' replacement at shortstop. Rhys Hoskins is having something of a bounce-back year, but Jackson Chourio, William Contreras and Christian Yelich have all underperformed. This isn't a team where there's much margin for error from the starters."
This is a little aggressive, but it's true the season hasn't started off on a high note for him.
