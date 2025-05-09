Brewers Urged To Cut Ties With Infielder After Meteoric Rise
The Milwaukee Brewers have had a solid start to the 2025 Major League Baseball season when you consider all of the injuries the team have dealt with.
Milwaukee is 19-19 on the season so far. Obviously, the Brewers likely would prefer to have a better record right now, but Milwaukee is just three games back of the Chicago Cubs for the top spot in the division despite having their entire starting rotation injured -- or recovering from injuries -- at one point aside from Freddy Peralta.
The Brewers have found a way to navigate around injuries and some inconsistent play. One player who has gotten some flak is infielder Vinny Capra. He was one of the best overall players in Spring Training and earned a spot on the big league roster out of camp. He had no buzz going into Spring Training at all but his performance earned him a spot. Things haven't panned out, though. He's appeared in 24 games so far this season and is slashing .074/.121/.130 with one homer and four RBIs.
Recently, Caleb Durbin was called up to take over third base duties. FanSided's Tremayne Person weighed in on Capra and said Milwaukee should cut ties with him.
"In a year defined by rotation injuries and roster improvisation, simply treading water might be considered a minor success," Person said. "But for a franchise with postseason aspirations, 'good enough' isn’t going to cut it for long. In recent years, the Brewers have won by outperforming their competition on the margins of their roster. With every roster spot being that much more important, it's time for the Crew to cut ties with one of their struggling bench bats: Vinny Capra.
"What began as one of the more heartwarming stories of spring training has quickly turned into a black hole in the lineup. Capra, who forced his way onto the Opening Day roster with six home runs and a 1.087 OPS in Cactus League play, has vanished. He has simply fallen off a cliff at the plate. Through 54 at-bats, he's slashing an unsightly .074/.121/.130 with just one home run and four RBIs. He's struck out 15 times and walked only twice. The production — if you could even call it that — is beyond unsustainable."
It's a pretty fair idea, but hopefully, Capra can turn things around.
