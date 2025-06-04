Brewers Have Fastest-Rising Prospect In Baseball Right Now
The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best farm systems in all of baseball right now.
Milwaukee's No. 1 prospect Jesús Made has had a meteoric rise over the last year and currently is ranked as the No. 23 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com at just 18 years. He isn't the only Brewers prospect shooting up the rankings.
Baseball America shared their newest top 100 rankings on Wednesday and infielder Luis Peña actually had the biggest jump going from No. 76 to No. 31.
"Luis Peña makes the biggest jump in our latest Top 100 update," Baseball America shared. The Brewers prospect jumps 45 spots going from No. 76 to No. 31. Who else is on the rise?."
So far this season he has slashed .333/.403/.561 with five homers, 29 RBIs, 23 stolen bases, seven doubles, three triples, and 34 runs scored in 31 games played with the Class-A Carolina Mudcats.
MLB.com currently has Peña ranked as the Brewers' No. 9 prospect.
"Peña won the Dominican Summer League batting title with a .393 average while stealing 39 bags (tied for second-most in the DSL) and managing a 1/1 K/BB ratio over 44 games on his way to mid-season and post-season All-Star honors in the complex circuit," MLB.com said. " A right-handed batter, Peña starts from a slightly open stance but looks balanced and relaxed in the box, using a slight leg lift to stay on time.
"His bat-to-ball skills are impressive at such a young age, leading to just an 8.2 percent K rate in ’24, but he knows it and will expand the zone a bit to get to that contact. He hit only one home run last season, but average power could still be coming into his 5-foot-11 frame considering he only turned 18 after his first season. Peña has ample speed to burn and is aggressive on the basepaths."
More MLB: Brewers Phenom Gave Milwaukee Fans Glimpse Into The Future