Brewers Have Interesting Case To Win First World Series This October
The Milwaukee Brewers won the National League Central, had the best record in Major League Baseball and set a franchise record with 97 regular season wins in 2025. Now, they turn their attention to the postseason, where they find themselves for the seventh time in the last eight years. They'll await the winner of the Wild Card Series between the San Diego Padres and the Chicago Cubs, which kicks off on Tuesday.
The Brewers had some injuries late in the season that could potentially pose a problem in October, but they still have a strong ballclub and will have Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester lined up for the first two games of the NLDS at home.
MLB.com recently made a case for all 12 teams to win the World Series this October and had an interesting one for the Brewers.
MLB.com Present Intriguing World Series Case For Brewers
"They don’t hit for much power and they don’t have much star power (beyond the resurgent Christian Yelich), but the Brewers put together MLB’s best regular season record by being one of the league’s most balanced teams. They were 25-28 on May 24 before taking off, with winning streaks of eight, 11 and a franchise-record 14 games over a sensational stretch of 53 victories over their next 69 games to vault to the best record in baseball, with the best run differential, best baserunning (according to Statcast), third-best offense by runs per game and fourth-best defense by fielding run value."
In a lot of ways, the Brewers are an old-school team. While they don't have a lot of power in their lineup, they still find ways to score runs. They rely heavily on their pitching and defense and also run the bases very well.
Another aspect that sets the Brewers apart from every other team is that they don't have a high payroll. Other teams, such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees outspend them by a lot. But Milwaukee chooses to draft and develop its players.
They have a strong farm system that produces talented players year in and year out, and the stars may have finally aligned for Milwaukee this year. They have never won a title and have not been to the World Series since 1982, but they have a strong team that is more than capable of pulling off a run.
