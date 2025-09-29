Freddy Peralta Final Start Pushed Him Into Brewers History
The Milwaukee Brewers got a game-changing season from Freddy Peralta this season.
Every time he took the mound from Opening Day until the final day of the regular season on Sunday, he gave the team a chance to win. Peralta had the best season of his career by far in 2025. Overall, he finishes the regular season with a 2.70 ERA, 204-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 176 2/3 innings pitched, and a 17-6 record. He led the National League in wins and earned his second All-Star nod.
On top of this, Peralta also became the fifth pitcher in Brewers history to throw over 175 innings in a season and have a 2.75 ERA or lower, per MLB.com's Adam McCavly, after starting and throwing two innings on Sunday.
The Brewers got some history from Freddy Peralta
"Freddy Peralta is the fifth pitcher in Brewers history to throw more than 175 innings in a season with an ERA better than 2.75," McCalvy said. "2025 Peralta (2.70 ERA, 176 2/3 IP), 2021 Woodruff (2.56, 179 1/3), 2004 Sheets (2.70, 237), 1988 Higuera (2.45, 227 1/3), and 1978 Caldwell (2.36, 293 1/3)."
It doesn't get much better than that. What's important to note about Peralta is his dependability. He made 33 starts. The two people tied for the second-most starts on the team were Quinn Priester and José Quintana. Quintana signed late with Milwaukee and had to build up early in the season. Priester began the 2025 season with the Boston Red Sox and came over in a trade early on. The Brewers were the best team in baseball in the regular season and set a new franchise record with 97 wins in the season, but this rotation struggled with injuries and changes throughout the campaign. But, Peralta was the constant that kept it afloat.
He had one of the best individual seasons by a Brewers pitcher in team history. That's clearly not an exaggeration as well. Milwaukee wouldn't be in the position it is in right now without him. Fortunately, the team didn't feed into the wild trade speculation that was out there during the summer.
