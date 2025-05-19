Brewers High-Profile Pickup Announces Retirement From MLB
One former member of the Milwaukee Brewers officially is calling it a career.
Former Brewers infielder Kolten Wong shared on Sunday that he is retiring after an 11-year big league career while at the University of Hawaii, as shared by MLB Trade Rumors' Nick Deeds and Spectrum News' Brian McInnis.
"Veteran infielder Kolten Wong announced his retirement from professional baseball earlier today at his alma mater, University of Hawaii, as relayed by Brian McInnis of Spectrum News," Deeds shared. "Wong was in town to throw out the first pitch at a game against UC San Diego.
"Pretty much right now, I’m done,” Wong said, as relayed by McInnis. “I’ve kind of come to the conclusion that I’m probably going to be hanging them up. It’s just one of those things where, the game how it’s going now, there’s no sense of chasing (it). … I’m a dad now, yes, I’m enjoying that. I’m trying to be the best big league dad that I can be. So I’m going to stick to that."
Wong is mainly known for his time in the National League Central as as member of the St. Louis Cardinals. He spent the first eight years of his big league career in St. Louis and won two Gold Glove Award. While this is the case, he signed a two-year deal with the Brewers ahead of the 2021 season and had back-to-back seasons in town with over 3.0 wins above replacement.
Milwaukee traded Wong to the Seattle Mariners ahead of the 2023 season.
