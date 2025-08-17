Brewers Historic Run Ends Before 2025's Most Important Series
The Milwaukee Brewers' historic winning streak now is behind us.
How much fun was that?
Milwaukee won 14 games in a row and set the new franchise record for wins in a row. It was a great run and the Brewers tried to make magic happen once again on Sunday. The Brewers were down 1-0 in the ninth inning before William Contreras launched a two-run homer to put Milwaukee ahead.
The Brewers took a 2-1 lead, but gave up a run in the ninth and went to extra innings. Unfortunately for the Brewers, they weren't able to make magic happen again and lost.
Brewers set to begin most important series of 2025
A loss was inevitable. But, still is surprising all the same. Milwaukee has been the most dominant team in baseball recently. That dates back to even before the 14-game winning streak. The Brewers do the little things right and have played a brand of baseball this season unlike many others. Milwaukee is loaded with scrappy, young guys doing all of the little things each and every night to get in the win column. Whether it is bunting, moving the runner along, sacrificing, dominating on the base paths, or other things of that nature. The Brewers don't just win with long homers or shutout performances, although they do that too.
The Brewers lost on Sunday, but they will have a chance to begin another winning streak on Monday in what is arguably the most important series of the season so far. Milwaukee is in first place in the National League Central right now over the Chicago Cubs. The Brewers are about to kick off a five-game series against the Cubs on the road. If the Brewers can win the series, they can get pretty close to putting the nail in the coffin in the division. The Brewers have an eight-game lead in the division right now with 39 games left.
There's plenty of time for a disaster to happen, but if the Brewers can expand that lead even further on the road, it would be pretty hard for the Cubs to make the ground. It's tough to lose at any time. It's behind the Brewers now and they have a chance to prepare for what will be a game-changing series.