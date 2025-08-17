What Went On Right Before Brewers Pinch Hit Blast
The Milwaukee Brewers had another big night on Saturday.
It's hard to characterize it as a big night in the sense that Milwaukee has won 14 straight games now and every night is big. The Brewers have found ways to win games no matter what has been going on. On Saturday, the Brewers were staring at a 2-1 deficit in the ninth inning and tied it up.
Milwaukee scored one run in the ninth inning to force extra innings. Scored another run in the 10th inning but the Cincinnati Reds tied it up to force an 11th inning. That's when the Brewers separated, though. Milwaukee sent Andruw Monasterio up to the plate and he smashed a pinch-hit, three-run homer to put the icing on the cake. The Brewers extended their winning streak to a franchise record 14 games.
After the game, Monasterio opened up about what he heard from Brewers manager Pat Murphy, as shared by MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Andruw Monasterio: 'Pat Murphy asked me to be ready three or four times. That was the fifth time he asked me to be ready during the game. He asked me in the seventh, ‘Are you ready for a big moment?’ I said, ‘Of course, yeah.’ But I didn’t know it was going to happen like this,'" McCalvy shared.
Brewers continues to find insane ways to win throughout 14-game winning streak
Monasterio has played in just 40 games total this season. The 28-year-old had just one homer on the season before stepping up for Milwaukee on Saturday night. This is just another example of the Brewers finding ways to win games. It seems like the club can do no wrong at this point.
The win improved Milwaukee's record to 78-44 on the season and pushed their lead in the National League Central to nine games over the Chicago Cubs.
Milwaukee is set to go for a sweep over the Reds on Sunday afternoon before beginning an important five-game series against the Cubs. Milwaukee already has a large lead in the division. If the Brewers can take down the Reds on Sunday, it would improve their winning streak to 15. If the good times are still rolling, Milwaukee would have a 20-game winning streak if they could take down the Cubs as well.
The Brewers are red-hot and are showing no signs of slowing down.
More MLB: Facts And Figures Of Brewers' Insane 14-Game Winning Streak