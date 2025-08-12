Brewers History Revealed; How Milwaukee Just Shocked MLB
The Milwaukee Brewers are having a truly historic season right now.
There was a time early on in which the Brewers were struggling around .500 and some continued to count them out. This led to wild chatter about how the team should blow up the roster and Freddy Peralta's name specifically was thrown around as a trade piece. There was no reason for this. The Brewers' starting rotation was littered with injuries. The second the Brewers got healthy, they started to dominate and they haven't slowed down since.
Milwaukee right now has a 74-44 record. It seems like each and every day they find a way to make history. This Brewers team was the fastest in Milwaukee to reach 25-games over .500 and they have just continued from there. The Brewers are the hottest team in baseball and haven't lost a game since July 31st against the Chicago Cubs. That's a 10-game winning streak and now a 6 1/2-game lead over the Cubs for the top spot in the National League Central.
This stretch that the Brewers is on is intense and is among the top 29-game stretches in baseball history since 1956.
The Brewers simply can't be stopped right now.
Brewers continue to make history; could this be the year for a World Series?
That's not all for Milwaukee. They are the 10th team with multiple 10-game winning streaks in a season since 1969, per MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"Ten wins in a row for the Brewers, 13 of 14 and 25 of 29," McCalvy said. "They are the 10th team with multiple 10-game winning streaks in a season during the divisional era (since 1969). 25 Brewers, 19 Astros, 17 Dodgers, 15 Blue Jays, 13 Braves, 01 Cardinals, 78 Pirates, 77 Royals, 69 Mets, 69 Astros."
If there ever was a year for the Brewers to strike and win the World Series, it would be this one. The Brewers do everything the right way. They pitch well, hit well, move runners along, player good defense, have a strong bullpen, and arguably the best manager in the business. This team didn't get the hype it deserved because the payroll isn't massive. But, this team is the best in teh game right now with just a few months to go.
