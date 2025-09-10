Brewers Hit Jackpot With Yankees Trade; Star Infielder Emerging
The Milwaukee Brewers have been one of the best teams in baseball for most of the season, and they've done so with a very balanced roster.
Milwaukee isn't built with a billion-dollar payroll. It's not built with a superstar like Aaron Judge or Cal Raleigh. The team is balanced, led by a combination of talented veterans and up-and-coming stars.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic recently shared a lot of praise for Brewers infielder Caleb Durbin, listing him as one of the best National League rookies this year. Durbin was acquired by the Brewers in the Devin Williams trade that sent Williams to the New York Yankees.
Brewers hit jackpot with Caleb Durbin return in Devin Williams trade
"Last December, the Brewers acquired Durbin, 25, from the Yankees, along with left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes in the Devin Williams trade. Surprisingly, Durbin has performed the best of the three players involved in the deal," Bowden wrote. "He’s won the everyday third base job, becoming a fan favorite along the way. Durbin has reached base at a roughly 33 percent clip while producing 10 home runs and 13 stolen bases in 437 plate appearances.
"His calling card is his hustle and bat-to-ball skills. He makes consistent contact, doesn’t chase out of the strike zone and squares up the ball regularly. He boasts low strikeout and whiff rates that rank in the 97th and 95th percentiles, respectively."
The first thing that comes to mind when discussing Durbin is Williams. These two will forever be connected after being involved in the same trade. Since the deal, Williams has been a disaster for the Yankees while Durbin has been excellent for the Brewers. If the Yankees could go back in time, they'd likely much rather keep the young infielder on their roster compared to the expiring reliever.
Durbin has been a versatile infielder for the Brewers. He's a solid bat with the potential to improve the power side of things throughout the years. As of now, he's an excellent bat-to-ball hitter with great defense and good speed. He looks to be a crucial piece of the Brewers' future.
