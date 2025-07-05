Brewers Hurler Who Conquered Tommy John Might Receive 'Unfair' DFA
Brandon Woodruff’s return to the Milwaukee Brewers rotation has set up an unfair DFA for someone else.
It’s an unfortunate situation that FanSided’s Tremayne Person recently discussed.
“While the return of (Woodruff) is a boost, it also presents a roster conundrum the front office can’t ignore,” Person wrote.
“Adding Woodruff back into the mix isn’t as simple as handing him the ball every fifth day. The Brewers will need to make two critical decisions: who eventually exits the rotation to make room, and who loses their 40-man roster spot to activate him. … The more complicated issue lies with the 40-man roster — specifically looking at (pitcher) Easton McGee.”
“McGee, 27, has battled his way back from … Tommy John surgery. … Yet despite that resilience, McGee appears to be the odd man out. With limited flexibility elsewhere on the roster, a DFA feels like the likeliest outcome. It’s an unfortunate possibility for a player who’s overcome so much just to get back on a mound. But such is the nature of roster construction in baseball — cold, calculated, and sometimes unfair.”
McGee suffered a UCL injury in April 2023 while displaying his value with the Seattle Mariners. He went under the Tommy John knife and was later signed by the Brewers in November on a two-year, minor league deal.
McGee made 16 appearances last season between Rookie-Level Complex League Brewers and Triple-A Nashville Sounds, finishing 2024 with a 2-2 record, a 6.21 ERA, and 32 strikeouts in 33 1/3 innings pitched.
McGee continued to improve with Nashville to start 2025, tallying a 3.44 ERA and 20 strikeouts over 13 appearances before being added to the Brewers’ active roster on May 18.
He’s clearly on an upward trajectory since surgery, and for Milwaukee, designating McGee for assignment will be a tough pill to swallow, but doing so appears to be the necessary evil with Woodruff returning.
As Person noted, “Woodruff’s return is a storyline to celebrate, but it will come at a cost.”
