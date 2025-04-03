Brewers In 'Survival Mode', Need More Plate Production From MVP-Level Hitters
The Milwaukee Brewers have started the 2025 season with a decimated pitching staff, which makes their 2-4 start to the campaign more respectable than it seems.
After a nightmare series versus the New York Yankees to start the year at Yankee Stadium, Milwaukee bounced back in a big way and took two out of three from the Kansas City Royals at American Family Field.
Writing about Milwaukee’s start on Thursday, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy described a team that is just trying to stay afloat until it gets healthier.
“With two (or three, depending on your accounting) of their projected starters on the injured list to start the season, and Jose Quintana not yet ready to go, and Brandon Woodruff still working his way back from shoulder surgery, and now Aaron Civale landing on the IL after only three innings of his first start, the Brewers are in survival mode in the opening weeks,” McCalvy wrote.
“The first pitcher to throw a scoreless first inning, Chad Patrick, who did so in Game 5, wasn’t even supposed to make the team. The Brewers are already way further into their depth than they expected for the early days of April, and are just hoping to hang on until reinforcements can arrive.”
Milwaukee’s pitching injuries are extremely difficult to overcome, but the Brewers could also use some more early production from a couple of their best hitters.
Through the first six games, Christian Yelich has a .118/.318/.294 slash line and William Contreras is even worse at .100/.280/.100. The Yelich/Contreras duo has combined for just four hits thus far, although Yelich did go yard on Tuesday for the first time in 2025.
To get the Brewers back on track, reigning National League Manager of the Year Pat Murphy will need his stars to step up at the plate.
Yelich is a former NL MVP, and Contreras finished fifth in NL MVP voting last season. These are two guys with enormous talent who will surely start mashing in due time.
More MLB: Brewers Called 'Worst Team Ever', Given 15 Percent Chance To Win NL Central