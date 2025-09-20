Brewers Infield Prospect Listed Team's Best Of 2025
The Milwaukee Brewers suffered a tough loss on Friday night to the St. Louis Cardinals, but remain at the top of the National League Central with a 94-60 record, which is good for the best record in Major League Baseball. They also are six games ahead of the Chicago Cubs in the National League Central and are closing in on their fourth division title in the last five years.
A lot of players have stepped up for Milwaukee and kept this team a force in the Senior Circuit despite the losses of Willy Adames and Devin Williams. They always seem to draft and and develop great players that are ready to make an impact at the Major League level.
While top prospect Jesus Made may not be there yet, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed him as the team's best prospect to close out the 2025 season.
Jesus Made Named Brewers Best Prospect
"Made put himself on the top prospect radar when he hit .331/.458/.554 with 21 extra-base hits and 28 steals over 51 games in the Dominican Summer League in his pro debut. Even the most optimistic of projections would not have placed him in Double-A in his first season stateside, but the 18-year-old has developed into an elite prospect. All told, he has a .285/.379/.413 line with 40 extra-base hits and 47 steals in 115 games over three minor league levels," Reuter wrote.
Made is a solid contact hitter and defender at shortstop. He took several major steps forward in 2025 and ultimately found himself at Double-A by the end of the season. Perhaps next year, he could find his way into their Triple-A plans and ignite some hope to be part of the Major League roster by some point at the end of 2026 or by 2027.
The 18-year-old was an international signing out of the Dominican Republic. He logged 187 total bases this year, posted a .792 OPS and had 129 hits in 453 at-bats and 525 plate appearances.
The future appears bright for Made. While Joey Ortiz has struggled at the plate, Made could be a solid internal option to ultimately take the starting shortstop job in the future.
It will certainly be interesting to see how he performs in 2026 and if he'll continue to rise through the ranks of the Brewers farm system.
More MLB: Brewers Star Aiming For Last-Second Regular Season Return