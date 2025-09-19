Brewers Star Aiming For Last-Second Regular Season Return
The Milwaukee Brewers have been without the services of All-Star closer Trevor Megill since August 24th.
Megill has been dealing with a right flexor strain that put him on the Injured List. Initially, Megill was hoping to make a return right when he was eligible to come off. Megill initially was put on the 15-day Injured List but things haven't gone his way since.
On Thursday, the team got an update on Megill. The 31-year-old righty is hoping to return to the mound on Saturday and that his goal is still return before the regular season ends, per Adam McCalvy of MLB.com.
The Brewers are missing a key piece right now in Trevor Megill
"The latest from Trevor Megill: 'Feeling decent, I guess.' He's aiming to get back on the mound on Saturday and go from there," McCalvy said. "How critical to pitch before the end of the regular season? 'I think we all know that's pretty critical,' Megill said. 'So that's the goal.'"
The Brewers have continued to find ways to win games left and right even with Megill shelved. But, his performance this season shouldn't be discounted. He has a 2.54 ERA in 49 appearances to go along with 30 saves. When the Brewers get to the playoffs, having a lights-out closer could be the difference between advancing deep or getting knocked out early. In the playoffs each pitch and each out is even more heightened. Having a weapon like Megill clearly gives a team an advantage.
The Brewers will end regular season play on September 28th. At this point, the most important thing is getting him back at some point fully healthy. The Brewers have already locked up a playoff spot and are closing in on the top spot in the National League Central and the top spot in the National League overall with a 94-59 record. If the Brewers could get him back for a game or two at the end of the regular season, great. But, all that matters is getting him back at some point soon.
