Brewers Infielder Predicted To Leave Milwaukee To Chase Deal Over $34 Million
The Milwaukee Brewers anticipate needing a replacement at shortstop for the 2025 campaign if Willy Adames leaves, but another spot in the infield might be vacant as well.
The Brewers might have to find a replacement for a slugger who reportedly could look for a home elsewhere, should he believe he can land a larger deal.
"Hoskins signed a two-year, $34 million deal with Milwaukee last winter and can opt out after this season." The Athletic's Jim Bowden wrote Thursday morning. "He'll need to sign another short-term contract to try and rebuild his value. Best team fits: Brewers, Mariners, Twins."
Hoskins hit .214 with 40 extra-base hits including 26 home runs, 82 RBIs and a .722 OPS (98 OPS+) in 131 games this season.
Although Milwaukee was listed as a fit, it's unlikely Hoskins will opt out of his contract in anticipation of a larger one with the Brewers. The 31-year-old had a down year, albeit in his first season after enduring a torn ACL, but he'd be wise to opt in to his current contract if he wants to stay put.
If the first baseman believes he can get more money, he'd more likely have a better shot at getting it from a different organization -- but a raise is not guaranteed in the free-agent market.
