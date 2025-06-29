Brewers Infielder Talks Breakthrough: 'You Just Have To Grind'
The Milwaukee Brewers are a resilient team that believes in the power of the process.
You could pick out a number of individual Brewers players who exemplify that culture, but shortstop Joey Ortiz might be at the top of the list.
Ortiz struggled mightily to begin the 2025 season, but he’s caught fire recently because he never lost faith in the process. On Saturday, Ortiz homered for the third time in the last four games when he hit a two-run blast off of Colorado Rockies’ Antonio Senzatela in the fourth inning. The Brewers ended up winning 5-0, Milwaukee’s eighth win in nine games.
Following the victory, MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy reflected on Ortiz’s resurgence.
“Another team might have moved on from a shortstop like Joey Ortiz when he was sitting on a sub-.500 OPS in the second week of June,” McCalvy wrote.
“He had two homers in his 77 games this season before homering three times in the last four games, and Brewers officials were beginning to ponder other options at shortstop.”
McCalvy also shared comments from Ortiz about his up-and-down season.
“Nobody’s going to be playing great all year, and if you are, you’re going to be the MVP or something,” Ortiz said, per McCalvy.
“I feel like a lot of guys can attest to going through the ups and downs in a season. You’re just trying to grind your way through it, do what you can, smile your way through it because it’s a blessing to go out and play every day. That’s something you try and remember. I feel like my teammates have kept my head up a lot more than they know this season. I feel like I’m a happy, joyful individual. I try to smile and do what I can every day, and I know the process is more important than the results at times. You just have to grind through it.”
It’s players like Ortiz who have defined manager Pat Murphy’s successful era in Milwaukee. Murphy and the Brewers have created a process-oriented culture that maximizes the talent of every player in the clubhouse. It’s also resulted in winning. A lot of it.
In an industry where big-market teams always dominate free agency (and oftentimes, the standings), the Brewers are a refreshing entity in Major League Baseball compared to a franchise like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees.
From a fan perspective, there’s obvious appeal and enjoyment associated with megastars like Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge, and the star-studded rosters they’re a part of.
But there’s an entirely different sort of appreciation to soak in when watching Ortiz and the Brewers.
More MLB: Phillies Might Cut Ties With $172 Million All-Star In Brewers Trade