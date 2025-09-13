How Mets Just Clinched Brewers' 3rd Straight Playoff Berth
The Milwaukee Brewers are officially heading back to the playoffs and they didn't even have to win on Saturday night to punch their ticket.
It has been a magical year for the Brewers and they will take the field with first pitch scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Brewers entered the day with their magic number set at one to earn a playoff berth. To get into the playoffs, the Brewers either needed to win on Saturday or either the New York Mets or the San Francisco Giants to lose.
Well, the Mets obliged before the Brewers even took the field for its own contest. The Texas Rangers beat the floundering Mets on Saturday, 3-2.
The Mets just helped the Brewers out
That game clinched a playoff spot for Milwaukee. The Brewers took to social media to officially announce the news.
It's been a season for the ages for Milwaukee. The regular season is winding down and the Brewers have a shot at the top spot for the National League Central and the National League overall. Milwaukee entered the day with a magic number to clinch the National League Central at 10, the magic number to clinch the top spot in the National League overall at 12, and the magic number to clinch a postseason bye with the No. 1 or No. 2 seed at eight.
There's more work to do for the Brewers and this was a foregone conclusion, but it is still worth celebrating. There was a time early in the season in which some thought the Brewers' dominant run was over. The rotation was in tatters with Freddy Peralta the lone expected starter healthy. A few timely additions and better health turned things around.
Right now, the Brewers' franchise record for wins in a season is 96. This team has a very real chance of passing that. Including Saturday night's game, the Brewers have 14 games left in the regular season. This Brewers team has provided history for the fanbase time and time again this year and now they have punched their ticket to the postseason. What a run.
More MLB: Brewers Get Up-And-Down Trevor Megill Injury Update