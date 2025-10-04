Brewers Insider Reveals Crucial Injury Update On William Contreras
The Milwaukee Brewers are set to take on the Chicago Cubs in the National League Division Series. They won 97 games during the regular season, the most in Major League Baseball en route to their fourth NL Central title in the last five years. They also have secured home field advantage throughout the postseason. They have Freddy Peralta and Quinn Priester lined up for the first two games of the series.
However, there was a little uncertainty surrounding catcher William Contreras. He suffered a bruised hand during Milwaukee's final road trip of the regular season and was out for a couple of days.
Though he still may not be at 100 percent, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that he will be good to go for the NLDS.
Brewers William Contreras Set For NLDS
"You're not going to be able to keep William out," manager Pat Murphy said earlier this week. "No matter what the analysis is on that injury, he’s going to play."
When Contreras was taken out of a game against the St. Louis Cardinals, X-rays revealed no damage on his hand, but it was enough to keep him out for a few days. However, it appears that he is going to be just fine for the NLDS.
He may not be at 100 percent, but he certainly is good to go as the series with the Cubs gets underway. The two-time All-Star hit .260/.355/.399 with 17 home runs, 76 RBI, a 3.9 WAR and a .754 OPS during the regular season. He is also a two-time SIlver Slugger.
The Brewers are going to need him if they want to get past the Cubs and into the NLCS, where they have not been since 2018. Game 1 of the series starts on Saturday at 1:08 p.m. Eastern Time.
Contreras is a key piece of the puzzle, and without him, the Brewers chances would likely take a hit. They already are without both Jose Quintana and Brandon Woodruff, who got hurt late in the season, so keeping most of the team healthy should be a priority going forward.
It will be interesting to see how the Brewers fare against the Cubs in the NLDS. They'll have their work cut out for them as they try to make a deep run into the postseason for the first time in several years.
