Brewers Insider Reveals Important Update On Game 3 Pitching Plan: What It Means
The Milwaukee Brewers are in a little bit of trouble heading into Game 3 of the National League Championship Series. They lost the first two games at home to the Los Angeles Dodgers, and the series has shifted to Dodger Stadium for Game 3 on Thursday.
Milwaukee may have missed its best chance to get back into the series by losing Game 2 on Tuesday with Freddy Peralta on the mound. Now, they face an imposing deficit in Los Angeles.
They have not announced who their Game 3 starter will be on Thursday, but they have provided a little more clarity on who might be available.
Brewers Insider Reveals Info On Pitching Plans: What It Means For Game 3
Adam McCalvy of MLB.com revealed that the Brewers are hoping to use left-hander Jose Quintana at some point in Game 3.
"Jose Quintana expects to pitch in some capacity in Game 3. Whether that’s a start or bulk relief is TBD," McCalvy posted on X.
The Brewers have been going with the opener strategy for much of the postseason. In Game 1 of the NLCS, Aaron Ashby drew the start, but right-hander Quinn Priester came in and pitched four innings in relief.
Perhaps the Brewers could use a similar strategy for Game 3 of the series, although given the circumstances, it might make more sense to start Quintana in hopes of getting back into the series. They need more length out of their starters if they want to stay alive in Los Angeles.
The 36-year-old left-hander dealt with a few injuries this season, but went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts and had 1.4 Wins Above Replacement over 131 2/3 innings of work.
He was signed to a one-year, $4 million contract prior to the 2025 season, which marked Milwaukee's only free agent addition of the offseason. But the deal seems to have worked out quite well for the Brewers.
Now, all that is left to be determined is whether he will start Game 3 or be used as a bulk reliever. The opener strategy has worked for the Brewers this postseason, but perhaps letting Quintana start and using him for longer than Priester was used in Game 1 could give them a little boost so they don't tax the bullpen.
We'll see what Milwaukee decides to do.
More MLB: Insider Points Out Troubling Numbers After Brewers Game 2 Loss